Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- After a four-year hiatus, Denver’s oldest haunted house is returning Friday with all new frills and chills.

The Reinke brothers had to close their haunted house four years ago because of a hailstorm. When they reopen this week they’ll celebrate their 50th season.

Their new attraction is called the Haunted Mansion. It runs Friday to Nov. 4.

To learn more about it or to purchase tickets, click here.