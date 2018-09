× Denver Premium Outlets opens to public Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — The newest outlet mall in Colorado opens its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Denver Premium Outlets has some unique stores offering up to 65 percent off of brand-name goods.

It also has a cool play area for kids.

The new premium outlets center is on Grant Street just east of I-25 and north of 136th Avenue in Thornton.