Denver police investigate deadly shooting near 13th and Yosemite

DENVER — There was a large police presence in an east Denver neighborhood after a deadly shooting late Thursday night.

Denver police said it happened in the alley in near East 13th Avenue and Yosemite Street not too far from the Community College of Aurora.

One victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not have any information about a suspect in the case.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

