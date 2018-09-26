× Colorado women’s rafting team heading to international competition

BUENA VISTA — Several women from Chaffee County will be participating in an international Olympic-style whitewater rafting competition this November.

They’re part of the Colorado Women’s Whitewater Rafting Team, but will be representing the U.S. in Argentina later this fall and in Australia next May.

They women have represented the U.S. in the past and even medaled in New Zealand.

“Our goal is to bring home one of those medals [from Argentina],” explained Tana Deklevar, a member of the team.

Deklevar is joined by other Colorado Women’s Whitewater Rafting Team members: Julie Sutton, Heather Toledo, Jennifer Hodgkiss, Meghan Robertson, Maggie Zipperer and Jennifer Cook. All of them live in Chaffee County.

Overall, there are 10 national Women’s teams — as well as 20 additional teams elsewhere around the world.

All of the members want to thank the communities in Chaffee County for their support and financial donations. Without them, they said, none of this would be possible.