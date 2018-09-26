Chris Iannetta’s off the field passion: JACK Wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Iannetta currently plays for the Colorado Rockies. However, Chris’s “off-the-field” passion was something he was born with, yet didn’t come to light until his rookie season….wine. A first generation American from an Italian family, wine was the Iannetta family lifestyle. Whether it was Sunday dinner or at get-togethers, it was served with every meal. Even both sets of grandparents made their own wines, and as a kid, he vividly remembers going to the farmer’s market with his grandfather to sample and purchase grapes. So, it comes as no surprise that Iannetta eventually followed in their footsteps.

Check Out JACK Wine.

JACK wine was created by former Major League Baseball teammates Chris Iannetta and Vernon Wells in 2012. The name uses the initials of their children–Jayce, Ashlyn, Christian and Kylie–and is a tribute to their shared passion for family.