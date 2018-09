AURORA, Colo. — A child was injured when they were hit by a car outside Side Creek Elementary School in Aurora Wednesday morning, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said the child’s injuries were minor.

The driver, who was not identified, was issued a summons to appear in court.

Side Creek Elementary is located a short distance east of the intersection of South Tower Road and East Iliff Avenue.

Authorities did not provide further details on the incident.