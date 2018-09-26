Cheyenne police: Shelter employees abused puppy; case referred to DA

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said that it found probable cause that animal abuse occurred at a local animal shelter, the department said via Facebook Wednesday.

Last week, the CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter (CAS) was suspended for 60 days without pay for allegedly pepper spraying a puppy on Sept. 5, the day after it bit an employee, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The dog was euthanized the following day.

CPD said it has since concluded its investigation into the shelter after detectives interviewed 10 CAS employees.

On Facebook, CPD said, in part:

“CAS employees Robert Fecht, 64, Eric Smale, 29, and Ryan Johnson, 25, all of Cheyenne, did commit animal abuse by unnecessarily tormenting the dog when it was sprayed with pepper spray, a day after biting an employee.”

CPD said the pit-bull mix was held by Johnson when Smale pepper sprayed it per Fecht’s instructions.

“This event occurred a day after the dog bit an employee and at the time it was sprayed it did not pose a threat,” CPD said.

However, the dog being euthanized was done so in compliance with Wyoming law, and the employees did not commit a crime in euthanizing the animal, CPD said.

In finding probable cause in the incident, CPD has forwarded affidavits to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office to recommend charges.