Bear attacks, kills 14-year-old terrier in backyard of Aspen home

ASPEN, Colo. — A bear attacked and killed a dog in the backyard of a home on Tuesday morning, the Aspen Police Department said.

The dog, a 14-year-old terrier named Clover, was let outside into the backyard of the home on Eastwood Road by its owners at 7 a.m.

The homeowners did not know a bear was under the backyard deck.

Police said the dog cornered the bear and was barking. The bear then attacked and killed the dog to escape.

When police arrived, the bear had left the area. The bear is no longer being pursued, police said.