Backpack business helps feed the hungry

DENVER — A millennial couple from Colorado came up with a business idea that not only allows them to follow their passion, but it also allows them to feed the hungry.

Matilda Sandstorm and Kelly Belknap created, ‘Adventurist Backpack Co.’ in Denver last year. They design minimalist backpacks for travelers, hikers and climbers.

For each backpack sold ($65 a pop), they also provide 25 meals to needy families across the country. It’s all possible through ‘Feeding America’, a national non-profit.

“Which includes Food Bank of the Rockies right here in Colorado,” said Belknap.

The couple’s backpacks were featured in a recent Forbes article.

They now run the business full-time and have already sold close to a thousand packs.

“We feel very fortunate,” Sandstorm said.

