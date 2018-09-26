× Arrest document details child pornography that led investigators to college police officer

DENVER — An arrest affidavit spells out in graphic details the child pornography investigators found that led to the arrest of a Red Rocks Community College police officer.

David Delaney was advised of child pornography charges against him on Monday. He’s out of jail on bond.

Investigators arrested Delaney last month at Los Angeles International Airport. They said he was about to flee the country and go to Taiwan, a country without an extradition treaty with the United States.

The 7-page arrest document has information about at least 35 pictures and videos of child pornography.

WARNING: The arrest affidavit contains graphic details.

The investigation started when detectives say they traced 31 pictures to Delaney’s IP address. Many showed a naked prepubescent girl, or girls, in sexually suggestive poses.

That was in June.

Since then, investigators said they found more pictures and a 10-minute video on Delaney’s electronic devices that he had at his home in Golden and his workspace at Red Rocks Community College where he worked as a police officer for about a year.

Golden police said it took a lot of work to put this case together in a short period of time. “It takes a lot of effort. It`s kind of like an orchestra. You really got to have your ducks in a row. You got to work with your partners in law enforcement,” Capt. Joe Harvey of the Golden Police Department said.

Delaney’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.