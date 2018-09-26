Adams County sheriff’s deputy responding to crash involved in accident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County sheriff’s deputy responding to a serious accident was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle accident happened at West 70th Avenue and Broadway.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was going westbound on 70th Avenue then was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway.
The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
The deputy was responding to assist the Colorado State Patrol with a serious crash nearby on Interstate 76 between Broadway and Pecos Street.
The multivehicle crash happened at 6:50 a.m.. Traffic was moving around the crash along the right shoulder in the eastbound lanes.
One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.