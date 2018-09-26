Adams County sheriff’s deputy responding to crash involved in accident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County sheriff’s deputy responding to a serious accident was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle accident happened at West 70th Avenue and Broadway.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was going westbound on 70th Avenue then was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

The deputy was responding to assist the Colorado State Patrol with a serious crash nearby on Interstate 76 between Broadway and Pecos Street.

The multivehicle crash happened at 6:50 a.m.. Traffic was moving around the crash along the right shoulder in the eastbound lanes.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.