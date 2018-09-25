Trump says Boulder woman accusing Kavanaugh ‘was totally inebriated and all messed up’

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump says Deborah Ramirez, the Boulder woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, had gaps in her memory.

Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away at a party during the 1983-84 school year at Yale.

Ramirez works for the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services. She also is on the board for Safehouse Progressive Alliance for nonviolence in Boulder.

She is the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Trump, speaking after addressing the United Nations General Assembly, is seeking to cast doubt on Ramirez’s allegations.

Trump says Ramirez says it might not have been Kavanaugh and there were gaps in her memory. He says she says “she was totally inebriated and all messed up.”

“This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” Trump said.

Kavanaugh is set to testify Thursday at a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, is also expected to testify.