Teacher fired for not following ‘no zero policy’ for kids who didn’t do homework

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teacher in Florida says she was fired from her job after refusing to give students grades on homework that wasn’t turned in.

WPTV reports Diana Tirado has been a teacher for years, but recently got a job at a new school teaching history to eighth graders.

She said she assigned an “explorer notebook project” to her students and gave them two weeks to complete it. She said several of her students didn’t turn in the assignment.

That’s when she learned of a “no zeroes” policy at the school, in which the lowest grade allowed to be given to students is a 50 percent.

The policy is reportedly included in the student and parent handbook.

When Tirado asked administrators what to do if students don’t turn in their assignments, the administrators told her to give them a 50 percent.

She refused.

Tirado said she was fired on Sept. 14. But, she said there isn’t a clause mentioned in her letter from the district because she was still in her probationary period.

She said on her last day of work, she wrote a message to her students on the whiteboard.

“Bye, kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50 percent for not handing anything in,” it said.

She posted the image on Facebook, and it has been shared hundreds of times. She hopes it will lead to a change in policy.

“I’m so upset because we have a nation of kids that are expecting to get paid and live their life just for showing up and it’s not real,” she said.

“There is no district or individual school policy prohibiting teachers from recording a grade of zero for work not turned in,” the district said in a statement.

“The district’s uniform grading system utilizes letter grades A-F, numerical grades 100 to zero and grade point averages from four to zero.”