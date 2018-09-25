Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in deadly accident in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 91-year-old man was fatally struck by Gary Numan’s tour bus while crossing the street in downtown Cleveland on Monday, according to WJW.

The Cleveland Police Department said at about 12:40 p.m., the bus was making a right turn in downtown Cleveland when it struck the man, who was walking within the crosswalk.

There have been no arrests. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Numan, best known for his 1979 hit "Cars," was in town to perform at the House of Blues. The venue canceled the event after the crash.

"We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today," Numan said in a statement.

"Every one of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong."