Officer arrested in possible child pornography case

GOLDEN, Colo. ­— A 28-year-old Red Rocks Community College police officer reportedly tried to leave the country and fly to Taiwan after Golden Police began a criminal investigation into a possible child pornography case.

The RRCC Police Department placed the suspect, David Delaney, on administrative leave after being notified of the investigation, which began on July 3.

As the investigation continued, Golden Police were notified that Delaney was going to flee the country by flying out of Denver International Airport to Taiwan.

A warrant for Sexual Exploitation of Child was obtained and Delany was arrested on Sunday, prior to boarding his plane.

Delaney was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility. Tuesday morning, Delaney posted a $60,000 bond and is awaiting a GPS tracking device.

The court has ordered the Golden Police Department to keep Delaney’s passport in custody.

The court also ordered Delaney to have no internet access and no travel out of the state without permission of the court.

Delaney has not been charged. He is due back in court on Friday to be advised of any charges.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information about this case is encouraged to call the Golden Police Department tip line at 303-384-8034.