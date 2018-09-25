Neighbors use social media to gather information on suspected burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Arvada Police have arrested one person in connection to a burglary case and neighbors are thrilled, giving credit to investigators and their social media efforts.

Dale Simpson said someone broke into his neighbor's truck and stole items inside. A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious vehicle leaving the neighborhood around the same time. Simpson posted on Facebook and Nextdoor, asking people to be on the lookout.

"The criminals didn’t stand a chance when you had that many people working together and providing that level of information to police," said Simpson.

Simpson said residents were able to see where the vehicle had been spotted and its proximity to other car break-ins.

"In this situation, we had a common enemy and we knew what the common enemy was driving," said Simpson.

Arvada Police Spokesperson David Snelling said investigators have been able to make one arrest and said this investigation is on-going.

"The big thing is people shouldn’t let their guard down just because we arrest one or two people," said Snelling.

Snelling said while social media can be helpful to investigators, it's important to get information found online to police immediately, instead of letting it get shared around online.

"By the time it gets to the police department, it’s polluted," said Snelling.

Simpson hopes their case inspires others to work together.

"Whether you’re the victim or see your neighbors be the victim of the crime, there is always something you can do to counter it and make a difference," said Simpson.