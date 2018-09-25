× Police investigate multiple stabbings in Longmont neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police responded to a neighborhood to investigate reports of multiple stabbings late Tuesday night.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur said at least three people were stabbed in the 100 block of East Sixth Avenue, including the suspect.

He said the scene was still active and information was evolving, but police did not believe there was any danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

