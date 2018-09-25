Autumn in the air with coolest high temperatures since May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will finally feel more like fall in Colorado on Tuesday.

Thanks to a cold front, high temperatures will only make it into the 60s across eastern Colorado. Some of the mountain valleys will only make it into the 50s.

Denver's high temperature will be about 65 degrees. That would be the coldest high temperature in the city since May 20, 128 days ago. Skies will stay sunny with dry conditions.

Highs warm back to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with sunny and dry conditions.

Temperatures will fall again on Friday with another cold front and a 10 percent chance for rain.

High temperatures will be back to the 80s by the weekend.

