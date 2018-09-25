× Every student at Peoria Elementary School gets a free winter coat from Operation Warm

AURORA, Colo. — Tuesday was a special day at one Aurora school, as one nonprofit steps up to make sure the kids are prepared for winter.

“It’s really important for us here to give them that stability in the classroom,” 5th grade teacher Lindsey Oster said. “We get a lot of really hard stories to deal with.”

While numbers don’t always tell the story, 90 percent of the kids at Peoria Elementary School in Aurora are on free and reduced lunch. It’s a statistic that caught the eye of Operation Warm, a nonprofit organization. Because of the need at Peoria, every student at the school received a free winter coat on Tuesday.

“I don’t have like a big coat like this,” one student said.

“Just the amount of kids that come without coats on those really cold days, I mean it’s a huge amount,” Oster said.

The coats are brand new, and they’re needed.

One student said, “I would feel cold with the coats that I have now.”

Operation Warm has plans to give out around 5,000 coats to children in need in the Denver area.