× Douglas County teacher at center of sheriff’s office investigation placed on leave

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A teacher in Douglas County is on administrative leave. That teacher is at the center of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The principal of Sagewood Middle School in Parker notified parents Tuesday that a teacher is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

We have learned that teacher’s name, but are choosing not to share it as the teacher has not been charged with any crime.

The sheriff’s office would not be specific about its investigation, saying it could be anything from sexual harassment to unlawful sexual contact by a person in a position of trust.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the allegations are related to an alleged incident involving a student at Sagewood Middle School.

Investigators said they want parents to talk to their kids to see if there are any other alleged victims.