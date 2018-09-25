Boulder DA’s office gives details in decades-old police report involving Jared Polis

BOULDER, Colo. — Democratic nominee for governor Jared Polis was never charged in a nearly 20-year-old Boulder police report that was posted online by a conservative media outlet on Tuesday.

The article included a copy of the report from a 1999 alleged abuse incident and subsequent temporary restraining order involving Polis and his former secretary, Patricia Hughes, who died in 2014.

The report was quickly shared among conservative political organizations.

Polis was never charged in the incident, but Hughes was found guilty of theft of trade secrets and given an 18 month deferred sentence, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Catherine Olguin told FOX31 .

No permanent restraining order against Polis was granted.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained details from the police report. After speaking with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday evening, the article was revised to provide context, include what charges were actually filed in the case, and the outcome.