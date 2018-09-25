Couple makes huge donation to charity that gives clothes to kids in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A local couple makes a $100,000 donation to a charity, but it’s not the first time they have done so.

Bill and Sandy Arnold were the presenting sponsors at the annual “Clothes to Kids of Denver” Blue Jean Bash on Saturday night. When the auctioneer asked if there was anyone who wanted to start the bidding off by donating $100,000, Sandy Arnold slowly raised her paddle.

Other guests were shocked. Many couldn’t believe it was true. But the Arnolds are big supporters of Clothes to Kids of Denver.

The nonprofit provides complete wardrobes to low income school children in Denver. They are celebrating their 10th year, and hope to provide 10,000 wardrobes this year.

Executive director Katie Jadwin said, “It`s so much fun. I always say I have the best job in the world. We see kids on a really happy day, they can come and really feel good about what they are wearing.” Jadwin said the Arnolds' donation is the largest ever in their organization’s history.

In March, The Arnolds donated $100,000 to our Support the Shield campaign, with the funds going to Shield 616, a non-profit that provides protective gear for the men and women in local law enforcement.

Sandy was burned in a massive pipeline explosion in California seven years ago and received a sizable settlement. The couple said they wanted to "pay it forward."