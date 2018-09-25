× Child Passenger Safety Week

Every day in America, millions of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly — most are not, if they are buckled up at all. Next week is national Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reminding Colorado parents to make sure their children are riding safely at all times.

So far in 2018, 12 children under the age of 15 have lost their lives on Colorado roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), only one in four children is properly secured when riding in a vehicle, putting the majority at severe risk of injury or death. Child Passenger Safety Week aims to raise awareness about child passenger safety laws and the importance of correctly using car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

Factors contributing to improperly restrained children include an incorrectly installed car seat, use of a car seat that does not fit the child based on their size and the seat manufacturer’s limits, and not properly securing the harness or seat belt.

For these reasons, Car Seats Colorado encourages parents and caregivers to have their car seat checked to ensure proper fit and use at one of these upcoming events during Child Passenger Safety Week:

South Metro Safety Foundation (by appointment)

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 12–5 p.m.

South Metro Fire Station 34 — 8871 Maximus Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Jefferson County Safety Fair

Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – noon

Arvada Fire Training Center — 6651 Indiana St., Arvada, CO 80007

Health and Safety Fair at the Medical Center of Aurora

Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Medical Center of Aurora — 1501 S Potomac St, Aurora, Colorado 80012

West Metro Fire CPS Fit Station (by appointment)

Tuesday, Sept. 25, West Metro Fire Station 16, 3880 Upham Street, Wheat Ridge 80033

Friday, Sept. 28, West Metro Fire Station 10, corner of Hampden & Kipling, Lakewood 80235

For a full list of locations offering free car seat inspections statewide throughout the year, visit CarSeatsColorado.com.

Car Seats Colorado provides education and tools for both parents and car seat technicians statewide, offering resources including training courses, car seat fit checks and safety guidelines to make sure no parent is ever in the dark when it comes to understanding car seat safety.

Car Seats Colorado is offering the following tips for ensuring your child is properly secured:

Visit a certified car seat safety technician to verify your car seat is installed correctly. You can find a list of inspection stations online at CarSeatsColorado.com.

You can find a list of inspection stations online at CarSeatsColorado.com. Review car seat fit recommendations. Double check whether your child is in the appropriate seat for their age and/or size based on NHSTA’s safety guidelines.

Double check whether your child is in the appropriate seat for their age and/or size based on NHSTA’s safety guidelines. Ensure the harness is secure. If after you’ve tightened your child into his or her car seat, you can still pinch the fabric of the harness straps between your fingers, the harness is too loose. Straps should be snug and have no slack.

Car Seats Colorado is comprised of the Colorado State Patrol, CDOT, local car seat technicians, law enforcement, emergency services and other professionals who are dedicated to implementing child passenger safety programs and encouraging parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children when in vehicles. Learn more about how to keep children safe in vehicles and download informational resources at CarSeatsColorado.com.