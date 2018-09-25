Boulder woman seeking FBI investigation on Brett Kavanaugh accusations

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while they were in college is seeking an FBI investigation, her attorney said Tuesday.

Boulder attorney John Clune, who is representing Deborah Ramirez, issued a statement on Twitter.

“We are in contact with the Senate Judiciary Committee to determine the best process to provide senators with additional information,” Clune wrote.

“We remain adamant that an FBI investigation, where all witnesses are questioned under threat of perjury, is the only way to get the truth. Our client remains willing to cooperate with such an inquiry.”

Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away at a party during the 1983-84 school year at Yale.

Ramirez works for the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services. She also is on the board for Safehouse Progressive Alliance for nonviolence in Boulder.

She is the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford alleges that Kavanaugh groped her, attempted to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth at a house party in the early 1980s when the two were high school students.

Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh has denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations that he has been accused of.