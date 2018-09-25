Bill Cosby in handcuffs: Video shows disgraced comedian leaving courtroom after sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Bill Cosby left a Pennsylvania courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday to begin serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexual assault.

Defense lawyers tried to keep the 81-year-old out of prison while he appeals his conviction, saying he's frail and legally blind. Judge Steven O'Neill refused their plea for Cosby to remain on house arrest, ruling Tuesday that Cosby will be locked up immediately.

O'Neill says Cosby could "quite possibly be a danger to the community."

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment. The 2004 assault on Constand was the only one to lead to criminal charges.