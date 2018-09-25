Warmer days ahead after coldest morning since April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It started to feel like fall around Denver on Tuesday morning.

Thanks to a cold front, morning temperatures recorded in the upper 30s across metro Denver. The temperature plunged to 36 degrees on Tuesday morning at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

It was the coldest temperature in Denver since it was 34 degrees on April 27.

Temperatures only warmed into the 60s on Tuesday making for a below normal day after 17 days of straight above normal temps.

Temps are in the 30s at DIA right now!! #cowx pic.twitter.com/miukejVm1Y — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 25, 2018

Denver's high temperatures will start to warm up again as we have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front will arrive on Friday with some clouds, a few showers, gusty wind and cooler readings in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues on the weekend with afternoon highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

