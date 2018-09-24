Who is the Boulder resident accusing Judge Kavanaugh?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fifty-three -year old Debbie Ramirez, a resident of Boulder, has accused Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during their years together at Yale.

The allegations were first reported by The New Yorker and detail Kavanaugh exposing himself to Ramirez -- making her touch his genitalia while at a party.

FACTS ABOUT RAMIREZ

"She is a fun loving person, she is an outdoor person, very active she cares about her community. She has the highest integrity, meaning I have never heard her speak ill of anybody," Lisa Calderon, a former coworker of Ramirez said.

Calderon says she hired Ramirez to work at Safehouse Progressive Alliance, a Boulder non-profit that helps victims of domestic abuse. The organization sent the following statement to FOX31.

"We know Debbie Ramirez to be a woman of great integrity and honor. We stand by her and her courageous decision to come forward. It is never simple or easy for survivors to share their experiences. To do so in the face of public scrutiny requires a level of personal strength that is true to the person Debbie is. She has our support, our respect, and our admiration." — the Board and Staff of SPAN.

IS RAMIREZ TALKING?

Other than with the New Yorker, it does not appear so. At her Boulder home Monday, a "No Trespassing" Sign was up and a "No Comment" Sign was placed on her garbage can.

It remains unclear if Ramirez would testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It remains unclear if Ramirez would testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

RAMIREZ ATTORNEY

Ramirez's attorney is John Clune, a Denver attorney known for his representation of victims' rights.

Ramirez represented accusers in the Kobe Bryant rape trial from several years ago.

GOP AND KAVANAUGH RESPONSE

The accusation does not appear to be impacting the opinions of GOP Senators. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said a vote on Kavanaugh would still happen in the near future. Meanwhile President Trump called Kavanaugh a "fine man" after the story came out.

Kavanaugh himself is defending himself to Fox News in an exclusive interview.