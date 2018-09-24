Two Berkenkotter Car dealerships burglarized in less than two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Criminals have hit two Colorado car dealerships in less than two weeks – swiping thousands of inventory right from the lots.

Five cars were stolen from the lot just north of Brighton and now in Castle Rock, the crooks stole the safe filled with dozens of car keys.

“They broke the desks apart and tore everything out,” Owner, Dan Berkenkotter said.

The Berkenkotter Motors store off of Wilcox in Castle Rock was just ransacked.

“They took keys, they took our whole safe. Even our fish tank, they dumped all the fish food in the tank.

FOX31: “Did it feel personal in some ways?”

Dan Berkenkotter: “Oh yeah.”

On Saturday night, criminals spent three hours on the lot. Surveillance video captured one suspect casually kicking in the side glass door. He paused to put on his mask – then went inside and got a hold of all of their keys. Berkenkotter said the suspects stuck screw drivers in ignitions and made off with a 1996 Winnebago Rialta.

“Having all these keys, they could easily slip in here and start taking cars now,” Berkenkotter said.

This is now the second big setback for the local company. Just a week and half ago, criminals stole five cars from the Berkenkotter lot off U.S. Highway 85 north of Brighton.

“There was at least six people here we can tell that much,” General Manager, Mike Wright said.

Surveillance video from September 13th shows that the suspects also used masks to cover part of their face. While police are investigation if both robberies are connected, Berkenkotter is offering a big reward.

“You can clearly see his face and if anybody gets him to police to arrest him, I’m willing to give them $5 thousand dollars just to get this guy,” Berkenkotter said.

The owner does not have theft insurance on any of these vehicles. Employees later found a cell phone on the lot that they think belongs to one of the suspects. They have turned that over to police.

A handful of other businesses in this same area of Castle Rock were also burglarized in September. Great Clips, Papa Murphy’s and the Safeway gas station near Plum Creek Boulevard were burglarized on September 12th but Castle Rock Police do not think those crimes are connected to the car dealership burglary.