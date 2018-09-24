Trump says allegations by Boulder woman against Kavanaugh are ‘totally political’

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are “totally political.”

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared Kavanaugh is “outstanding,” and added, “I am with him all the way.”

He spoke as Kavanaugh’s nomination appeared in peril after The New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale.

The woman, Boulder resident Deborah Ramirez, said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.

The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has said Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school. She says he covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothing. Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify on Thursday.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Earlier Monday, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway says the country shouldn’t make Kavanaugh pay for “pent-up” demand by women incensed about sexual misconduct.

She said on CBS “This Morning” that the allegations against Kavanaugh sound like a “vast left-wing conspiracy.”

“Are we going to put decades of pent-up demand for women to feel whole on one man’s shoulders?” Conway said.

She added the second woman is welcome to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t think one man’s shoulders should bear decades of the #MeToo movement” that has toppled powerful men across industries over the last year, Conway said.