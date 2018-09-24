× Trevor Story expected to return to Rockies lineup Monday night

DENVER — Rockies slugger Trevor Story says he will return to the lineup for Monday nights game at Coors Field, Story told FOX31 and Channel 2 on Monday.

The All-Star shortstop tweaked his right elbow on a throw in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers last Monday night and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.

Story’s return comes at a critical time for the Rockies as the team fights for a playoff spot.

Colorado swept the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend and have returned home for the final games of the season against the Phillies and Nationals.

Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.