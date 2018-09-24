Thousands line Main Street in Buena Vista for potluck dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUENA VISTA — The community of Buena Vista held its annual BV Strong potluck dinner on Main Street, Monday.

The event brought thousands together to share a meal and to remember the 5 members of the Johnson family who were killed in a rockslide five years ago this week.

Each year since then the thousands of residents and guests gather to show what the true meaning of ‘community’ is all about.

Four hundred tables were placed on Main Street Monday afternoon for the event.

Folks brought all sorts of dishes to share.

