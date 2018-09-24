‘The Resident’ season 2 will focus on characters, exposing corruption in medical system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- "The Resident" gets back to work with season 2 Monday night on FOX31.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, we caught up with the stars of the show who have learned you need to do your homework to play doctors on TV.

"Pronunciation is of course, always challenging, but YouTube is a big help," said Manish Dayal who plays Devon Pravesh on the show.

"I've seen way too many YouTube videos of procedures that I just need, or try to unsee," added Emily Vancamp, who plays Nicolette Nevin.

Star Matt Czuchry (Conrad Hawkins) says that season two of the show will dive more into the characters' personal lives.

"Conrad is with Nic. They're in a relationship together in this season, and so, we see their difficulties," Czuchry said. "We see the obstacles that they have. We also have a relationship with Conrad and his father that's in season two in a major way."

Jenna Dewan will also join the cast playing a medical device rep who comes onto the show and specifically for Devan and uproots his story a little bit, according to Dayal.

And, the show will keep exploring issues that help the show stand out as a medical drama.

"It's more about exposing the corruption that happens within the medical system in America," said Vancamp.

"It takes money to run a hospital. It's a business, and when you have that, is your patients over profit? Does profit effect the patients? And so forth and so on in terms the ethical decisions you have to make," Czuchry said.

"The Resident" airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on FOX31.