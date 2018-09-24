Refreshing Fall temps in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hot weekend temperatures in the 80s have finally moved out allowing true Fall temperatures to settle into Denver. We will have more seasonal temperatures for the week ahead with readings in the 60s & 70s. Our coolest day comes tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll be waking up to chilly readings in the upper 30s to low 40s along with some clouds.

We will be dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the low to upper 70s on Wednesday & Thursday. We have a weak cold front arriving by Friday which will cause the wind to become brisk and drop temperatures closer to 70 degrees in Denver.

We have our next chance for rain showers arriving on Monday night into Tuesday along with a little more wind and slightly cooler 70s back in the forecast.

