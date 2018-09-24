Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Colorado-native Missy Franklin announces engagement

BUFORD, Ga. — Five-time Olympic gold medalist and Regis Jesuit High School graduate Missy Franklin shared a big announcement on social media on Sunday: she’s engaged!

The 23-year-old announced her engagement to boyfriend Hayes Johnson in an Instagram post on Sunday morning.

“Thank you for making this the easiest answer to any question I’ve ever been asked,” Franklin said in the post. “Yes. Yes. Yes. A million times over.”

Franklin grew up in Colorado before attending college at Cal. She made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Olympics in London when she was 17 years old where she won four of the gold medals along with a bronze.

Johnson is also a swimmer who competed at 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and was a finalist at the 2009 World Championship Trials. He was also part of a NCAA National Championship for the University of Texas.