Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Colorado-native Missy Franklin announces engagement

BUFORD, Ga. — Five-time Olympic gold medalist and Regis Jesuit High School graduate Missy Franklin shared a big announcement on social media on Sunday: she’s engaged!
The 23-year-old announced her engagement to boyfriend Hayes Johnson in an Instagram post on Sunday morning.
“Thank you for making this the easiest answer to any question I’ve ever been asked,” Franklin said in the post. “Yes. Yes. Yes. A million times over.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for making this the easiest answer to any question I’ve ever been asked. Yes. Yes. Yes. A million times over. I will never be able to thank you enough. For making last night the best of my life. For being the most thoughtful and loving man I’ve ever known. For being my best friend, my soulmate, my safe haven, and now my FIANCÉ!💍 I’m about to get my Johnson on!!! I cannot wait to see what our forever has in store for us. I. Love. You.💖 📸: @mattbish1234
Franklin grew up in Colorado before attending college at Cal. She made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Olympics in London when she was 17 years old where she won four of the gold medals along with a bronze.
Johnson is also a swimmer who competed at 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and was a finalist at the 2009 World Championship Trials. He was also part of a NCAA National Championship for the University of Texas.AlertMe