Mitch McConnell calls Kavanaugh allegations a ‘smear campaign’ by Democrats

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is condemning allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a “shameful, shameful smear campaign” created by Democrats.

Kavanaugh and his initial accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify Thursday about her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who lives in Boulder, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when he was in college.

Kavanaugh denies both allegations.

In a fiery speech from the Senate floor on Monday, McConnell said Democrats are using the allegations to delay and obstruct and “destroy a man’s personal and professional life.” He says it’s an “orchestrated, last-minute hit on the nominee.”

Kavanaugh sent a defiant letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday vowing he will not withdraw his nomination.

In the letter to the Judiciary panel, Kavanaugh says, “These are smears, pure and simple.”

He calls the allegations “grotesque and obvious character assassination” and says they could dissuade others from entering public service.

Kavanaugh added that he will “not be intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination for the Supreme Court.