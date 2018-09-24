× Man fatally stabs brother during argument over dead dog

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two brothers fighting over a dead dog led to a fatal stabbing Monday, according to Longmont Police.

It happened at roughly 11:34 a.m. when police were called to respond to a “suspicious situation” in the 300 block of South Francis Street.

As they were driving to the scene, police got word that the brothers were arguing over the dog, which had been stabbed earlier in the day. During the argument, one of the men ended up stabbing his brother.

Longmont police say Daniel Lopez,29, stabbed his brother 31-year-old brother at their shared home.

The stabbing victim was taken to Longmont United Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The dog was also found dead in an area near the home; it’s unclear who stabbed the dog and why.

Daniel Lopez was arrested at the scene, and a knife was found nearby. Lopez was taken to Longs Peak Hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

The name of the victim has not been released. Charges are pending follow-up interviews .

Anyone who may have information about this incident or may have seen the stabbing is asked to contact the Longmont Police Department as soon as possible.