Kavanaugh accusations create teachable moment for students

DENVER -- The nomination process intended to elevate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court shows alleged actions at young age aren’t always forgotten.

What Kavanaugh is accused of doing is very serious. But even actions in high school or college, that don’t rise to criminal levels, could still have a big impact on a person’s professional life.

“It’s almost like you can’t really escape your past,” said rhetoric professor Samuel Jay with Metro State Denver.

Boneheaded, ignorant kid mistakes could surface years later. Jay insists, though, there’s hope! More and more of his students are aware that doing the right thing-- both in public and private-- is crucial.

“If you wouldn’t send it to your grandma ... you probably shouldn’t send it to somebody else,” Brian Dino, a Denver Public Schools educational technology specialist, said.

Dino says kids are learning as early as elementary school that a digital footprint will be with them forever.

“One of be first lessons we teach kids is that the internet is written in pen,” he said. “Nothing really disappears.”

Denver students are assigned DPS Google accounts as Kindergartens and start using those account a couple years later. The education comes early-- focusing on principles of what many consider common sense. Simply being a good upstanding citizen is the key.

Digital citizenship curriculum programs aren’t unique to Denver. They are available in schools across the country.