‘I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone:’ Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct allegations in TV interview

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is maintaining his innocence amid two sexual misconduct allegations from his high school and college days.

"The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News on Monday night. "I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone."

Kavanaugh and his initial accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify Thursday about her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

"I was never at any such party. The other people who alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party," Kavanaugh said. "A woman who was present, another woman who was present who was Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend has said she doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life."

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who lives in Boulder, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when he was in college.

Kavanaugh also vowed that he will not withdraw his nomination.

"I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I’m telling the truth I know my lifelong record and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process," Kavanaugh added. "I have faith in god and I have faith in the fairness of the American people."