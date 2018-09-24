Fitting tribute to artist displayed on building on Brighton Blvd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are five large portraits on a building on Brighton Boulevard. They’ve been there for a few weeks now and folks are starting to wonder 'who are these people'?

Take a drive down Brighton Boulevard and you’re going to see them. Five portraits, larger than life, looking right back at you.

But who are these people, and why are their images painted on the side of the Mass Equities building?

We tracked down the artist responsible. His name is Gamma. He said the five people are Bits, Icon, Skape, Doher and Preach, all graffiti artists, all deceased.

And underneath each portrait, taggers have come by to make their mark, but it’s not what you think. People - friends and artists - who knew the five men were invited to come out and tag their feelings underneath the portraits. It was an homage to them, not an insult.

Gamma said he did this out of respect for his fellow artists, some of whom he did not even know, because he felt it was a fitting tribute to a fellow artist.