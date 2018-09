Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRENCH FOR SUGAR is a made–to-order boutique Bakery specializing in delicious baked Sweets & Treats. Check out these amazing cakes and treats that will get you ready for Halloween!

French For Sugar is located at 1201 east Colfax avenue in Denver.

the phone number is 303-522-6886.

you can check out all of the sweet confections at frenchforsugar.com.

and if you mention Colorado's Best... You'll get 15% off your order.