Daybreak Delights: Plum Upside Down Cake

Plum Upside Down Cake

What you Need

4 red skinned plums, washed and sliced into 1/4 inch thick slices, pits removed

1/2 cup Brown Sugar for pan

2/3 cup granulated sugar for cake

1 stick of unsalted Butter plus 4 Tablespoons for greasing the pan

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 Large Eggs

2/3 cup Buttermilk

1 & 2/3 Cup Flour

2 teaspoons of Baking Powder

1/4 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Grease a 9-inch round baking pan with 4 Tablespoons of unsalted Butter and sprinkle with 1/2 cup brown sugar.

Place the sliced plums on top of prepared pan with sugar. fill the entire bottom with the plum slices, slightly overlapping the plum slices.

In an electric mixer, cream together 1 stick of Unsalted butter, and remaining 2/3 cup sugar. Add eggs and Vanilla to the mixture.

Together in a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt- stirring with a whisk to break up lumps and combine dry ingredients.

Add dry mixture to the mixer alternating with the buttermilk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients.

Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to sit for 5 minutes.

While Cake pan is still warm, invert the cake on to a cake stand and present it to the table.