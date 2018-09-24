Dallas police officer accused in neighbor’s death fired

DALLAS — A white officer accused of fatally shooting her black neighbor inside his own apartment has been fired, the Dallas Police Department said monday.

Officer Amber Guyger was fired on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6.

Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.

Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.

Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing after the shooting.