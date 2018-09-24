Cold front to bring chance of rain, 10-degree temperature drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front moves across Colorado on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

It will also be be breezy with an east-northeast wind of 15-30 mph.

It will be partly cloudy in the morning with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon across the Front Range.

After reaching 88 degrees on Sunday, highs will only reach about 77 degrees across the Front Range.

The mountains can expect a 40 percent chance of rain and snow with highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees.

It will be drier and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 60s across the Front Range.

It will be sunny on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs warming back into the 70s.

A cold front backs its way into northeast Colorado on Saturday with cooler air for the Front Range and highs in the 70s.

It will be warmer on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

