Cherry Creek reaches $11.5M settlement with victims of former teacher who sexually assaulted students

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District has reached a $11.5 million settlement to five female victims of former Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez, the district said in a letter to parents on Monday.

Vasquez pleaded guilty to three sexual assaults on a child, criminal attempt to sexually exploit a minor and using the internet to sexually exploit a minor.

“We acknowledge that no amount of money can right the wrongs committed against these students by Mr. Vasquez. No student should ever suffer the injury and loss of innocence that these young women suffered as a result of the reprehensible actions of Mr. Vasquez,” the district said in a statement.

“The district is committed to doing right by these young women and their families and hopes this settlement brings some degree of closure so that they can move on with their lives and continue the healing process,” the district said in the statement.

Vasquez, 34, was originally charged with eight felony counts for the alleged physical abuse and exchanging of nude photos with several students.

Vasquez, who has taught seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at the Aurora school since August 2011, had been placed on administrative leave by Cherry Creek Schools before being fired.

“This ran the gummat unfortunately as far as sexual intercourse to sexting to internet luring to internet exploitation,” said Qusair Mohamehdbhia, the attorney for the victims. “The district recognized the life long care it’s going to take to treat and fix these survivors.”

Vasquez could face up to 40 years in prison per terms of the deal. He will be held without bond until sentencing on Friday.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 will have more later today.