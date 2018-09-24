Bonfils Blood Center gets renamed, joins nationwide donation group

DENVER — Bonfils Blood Center will join nine other blood center brands and unite under the new brand name Vitalant, it was announced Monday.

Vitalant, which has 127 donation centers in the country, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medicine organizations, serving 40 states, including Colorado.

“Bonfils Blood Center’s partnership with the Colorado community runs 75 years strong,” said Anne Burtchaell, president of Vitalant operations across Colorado, Wyoming and Rapid City, South Dakota.

“We are excited to carry on that legacy inspiring a new era of volunteerism to support the hospitals we serve and their patients.”

Vitalant “embodies something vital and full of life, and is directly connected to the organization’s vision to create life-transforming outcomes for nationwide communities,” Bonfils said in a statement.

“Vitalant’s purpose is to help people realize their life-transforming potential,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Ron Waeckerlin said.

“A name change does not change our commitment to the communities we serve in Colorado or the people who count on us. In fact, our national presence allows us to effectively tap into our network to ensure donations reach the people who need it most.”

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Vitalant will operate eight donation centers in Colorado.

“Our organization has grown to encompass blood donation centers and specialty services from coast to coast,” Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green said.

“As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities.