Ben & Jerry’s creating ‘take back Congress’ flavor for Colorado Democratic congressional candidate

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Bernie Sanders’ home state are putting their ice cream expertise to work to support seven congressional candidates they call progressive — including one in Colorado.

Vermont’s Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are working with political action committee MoveOn to create ice cream flavors that reflect each candidate.

They are asking for help in naming the flavors. Cohen says he will then make by hand about 40 pints of each to be raffled off to support the candidates.

One of the candidates is Stephany Rose Spaulding, who is running against six-term Congressman Doug Lamborn in the 5th Congressional District that mostly comprises Colorado Springs and its suburbs.

The other candidates are Jess King in Pennsylvania, Lauren Underwood in Illinois, Aftab Pureval in Ohio, J.D. Scholten in Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar in California and James Thompson in Kansas.

Cohen says they all support “Medicare for all, debt-free public college and getting big money out of politics.”