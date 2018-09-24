Are memories of a trauma reliable?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we learn more about the accusations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, many people are wondering just how reliable are memories from drunken nights decades ago.

“Memory is imperfect,” said Kim Gorgens, a clinical professor at University of Denver in the graduate school of professional psychology.

She says during a traumatic experience, our central nervous system is aroused. The most distressing moments can become seared in our brains ins a way that contextual information is not. “People may have a really vivid recall of what they could smell or see, or tactile memories of that time, what they may have been thinking, the sense of powerlessness or fear in that moment. People will have a less vivid recall for all the things going around them, so where they were, why they were there, who else may have been there at the time,” Gorgens said. “So when people retell those stories about traumatic events, it can sound disjointed and fragmented, it doesn`t make it any less factual.”

That can hold true, she says, even if people have been drinking. “In the absence of a complete black out, our memory is pretty robust, especially during traumatic events,” she said.

Still many claims of sexual assault are questioned, and only ten percent of victims ever report.

The hashtag #whyIdidntreport is now trending on twitter, with many listing reasons like feeling ashamed or humiliated, wanting life to get back to normal, or a fear they wouldn’t be believed.

Brie Franklin, the executive director of the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault says, “When victims come forward there`s a lot of scrutiny placed on them, often times their behavior, their clothing, all of that is questioned.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault and need help, resources are available.