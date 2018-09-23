Solider returns from Hurricane Florence relief efforts, finds home ransacked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina soldier returned home after helping with the Hurricane Florence relief effort to find his home had been robbed.

Multiple media outlets report that National Guardsman Luis Ocampo was working in storm-battered New Bern for 10 days and found his Charlotte home ransacked when he returned Friday.

Ocampo said he found everything of value had been stolen, including a large TV, gaming system and a laptop with Ocampo’s schoolwork on it. He said food was also stolen from his refrigerator.

Ocampo said his girlfriend and son were staying with family, but had checked on the house Thursday night. By the next morning, his place had been ransacked.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have confirmed they are investigating.

A GoFundMe page for Ocampo had raised nearly $15,000 in one day.