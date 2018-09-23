Rangers investigating 2 elk poaching incidents in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park are investigating two elk poaching cases, the park said Sunday.

On Saturday, park visitors reported a dead bull elk next to Trail Ridge Road south of Forest Canyon Overlook. Park rangers investigated and found the elk had been poached Friday night or early Saturday.

On Sept. 12, park rangers found a separate large bull elk that had been poached — also on Trail Ridge Road — near Milner Pass. They believe the poaching happened late Sept. 11 or early Sept. 12. The elk had been decapitated, but its carcass remained.

Both poaching cases are being investigated. Park rangers urge anyone with information to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau: 888-653-0009 or Operation Game Thief: 1-800-332-4155. Anonymous tips are being accepted.

Rangers are also asking for any photographs taken of bull elk near Milner Pass. Pictures can be emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov or posted on RMNP’s Facebook page.