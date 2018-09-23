Police investigating shooting in northeast Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Niagara Street early Sunday evening. The area is near Monaco Parkway and 36th Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, DPD said via Twitter.

The department did not have a description for a suspect in the incident, which is being investigated. A spokesperson said there may have been an argument that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.